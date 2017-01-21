To the editor:

Once the city has reworked the Mill St. area I would love to see the Queensway Jetty parking lot converted to a pedestrian friendly area with grass, flower beds and decorative type trees.

Constructing a tourist centre at this newly claimed area does not, in my opinion, enhance the image of what a lakefront should look like.

Terry Schneider’s letter [Jan. 13, 2017] suggests…Tourism Kelowna is reacting in a positive manner to ongoing public input on this project over the past several years. To that I say hogwash.

The citizens and taxpayers of Kelowna have spoken a loud and clear no, yet Tourism Kelowna continues to push their agenda as the only way to go.

They should wake up, smell the roses and listen to the people.

I have never heard of anybody suggesting to their family or friends that they should get together and go down to a tourist centre so they can enjoy a public gathering venue.

Have you?

If Tourism Kelowna thinks they must have a new building they can have one. Just not at the end of the Queensway Jetty or any other area that is close to the lakeshore and/or our public parks.

Wayne Matthewson, Kelowna