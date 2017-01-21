To the editor:

I strongly oppose taking away the public’s waterfront land on the Queensway jetty for the proposed two-storey 3,000 square-foot visitor center.

The proposed building would wipe out irreplaceable public waterfront land which is best used for much needed open green space for a growing population.

Being 24 feet high and 15 meters from the lake the big obtrusive building would, from Stuart Park to City Park, block the sight lines of the beautiful views of the lake and mountains to the west.

The open space with awe-inspiring views is priceless for people’s enjoyment and in uplifting their spirits and replenishing their souls.

This is far more important and valuable to the quality of people’s lives and betterment of Kelowna and society than the visitor centre.

The proposed visitor centre isn’t needed. Simply have some small kiosks in the parks along the waterfront and at various locations downtown. Kiosks could even have self service where at the touch of a button a person could get information on a TV screen. Kiosks available 24 hours every day would be more efficient in informing more people about Kelowna.

Citizens, we must preserve our precious waterfront land, open space and beautiful views as our legacy to future generations. So, please send in your message to the mayor and council telling them to turn down the proposed visitor centre. The public hearing is Jan. 24.

Robert Cichocki, Kelowna