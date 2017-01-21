To the editor:

Tourists who choose to come to Kelowna likely don’t do so to see our buildings. They come because of our lake, our stunning lake views, our lakeside and our accessible on-water activities.

These activities, which are so sought out by tourists, take place for two or three or if we really stretch it, four months a year. However, those of us who live here do so year-round and we don’t need – nor use - the tourist centre. If built, it becomes our 12 month and long-into-the-future reality.

Why is it that the two organizations – Tourism Kelowna and City Hall – who should be fiercely protecting everyone’s access to the lakeshore, are so eager to sell it off?

Surely there are many, many more creative options to providing tourist information in this increasingly digital age, without despoiling this tiny remaining visually available portion of Kelowna’s waterfront.

Bricks and mortar or even glass, are not any forward thinking person’s go-to solution to sharing information. Kelowna’s attempt to re-brand itself as a high-tech hub is being profoundly undermined by supporting this misguided attempt to attract and inform visitors to our city.

Sharron Simpson, Kelowna