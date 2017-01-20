This is in response to Ian Mackenzie’s recent letter to the editor (Jan. 13 edition) titled “Downtown a waste of money.”

Ian, we do agree on one thing – $3.5 million is a great deal of money to be investing into downtown Mission, and we could not be happier about it. And we are not the only ones who are excited. Our more than 100 shops, services restaurants, and our thousands of dedicated Mission shoppers are thrilled about this news.

This is something Missionites have asked for time and again.

We are grateful to mayor and council, and district staff, for this dedicated investment into our town.

The announcement has brought about commitment to improve facades and businesses from many building owners, and we expect more as we get closer to breaking ground.

Inquiries from developers have come as word gets out of this necessary investment, and we look forward to new buildings – businesses and residential – in the downtown core.

Mission Downtown

Business Association