LETTER: Why is there no public hearing?
I am expressing my concern about the Mission council decision to waive a public hearing for a proposed building at 33281 Second Ave. I feel that the public should always have a right to be heard on issues that will have a significant impact on the local neighbourhood.
It’s all part of encouraging local government transparency and keeping communication channels open.
A multi-storey building containing seven storeys is a significant addition to a local community. The public should be given an opportunity for a hearing. If the building is right for the community, the developer should not be worried about a short delay for local citizens to be heard. I note that the decision by council was not unanimous to waive the hearing.
Ian Mackenzie
Mission