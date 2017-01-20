I am expressing my concern about the Mission council decision to waive a public hearing for a proposed building at 33281 Second Ave. I feel that the public should always have a right to be heard on issues that will have a significant impact on the local neighbourhood.

It’s all part of encouraging local government transparency and keeping communication channels open.

A multi-storey building containing seven storeys is a significant addition to a local community. The public should be given an opportunity for a hearing. If the building is right for the community, the developer should not be worried about a short delay for local citizens to be heard. I note that the decision by council was not unanimous to waive the hearing.

Ian Mackenzie

Mission