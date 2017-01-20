Let’s start off the new year with some good views. Let’s get started to hats off to the garbage pickup.

The boys must have frost-bitten toes and fingers but they came to my house with all their tires chained up! While some of the regional districts are not so prepared, our city was not lacking.

Thank you for your great paper and also thank you to the deliverers with also a tough go, due to the conditions of winter.

Art Walker

Mission