Re: Fake news all around us, Jan. 18 column.

I’m confused what columnist Tom Fletcher is talking about in his op-ed in regards to “fake news.”

I’m wondering if Fletcher thinks Jane Fonda is fake in her belief of what is happening in the Alberta oil sands. Or Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam is fake in his belief that cancer rates in his community have gone up. Or environmental groups are fake in their beliefs that we should all look out for our environment.

I wonder if Fletcher thinks the provincial government is fake in its continued brain-washing with “carefully staged news conferences” and television ads, because it is damaging to me because I’m paying for this crap.

Leave it out there… people will believe what they’re going to believe. Look who’s going to be president.

Brian Clift, Surrey