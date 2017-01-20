  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Selfish few hold the keys

Lockers stay closed at Grandview Heights Aquatics Centre, writes Paul Rust.
Lockers stay closed at Grandview Heights Aquatics Centre, writes Paul Rust.
— image credit: File photo
  • Surrey, South Surrey, White Rock posted Jan 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Editor:

My last couple of visits to the new pool on 24 Avenue shows a facility still struggling with many run-in problems, including the disappearance of locker keys in the male changing room.

For a returnable deposit of 25 cents, you can lock your belongings in a locker – one of 100 at least.

What some users have come to realize is that they can guarantee a locker for private use by simply taking the key home and use it in subsequent visits.

What this means is the availability of a locker has been reduced approximately 80 per cent.

A similar system has been in use at the Kitsilano pool in Vancouver and has never had this problem.

Is it that some males in Surrey are just ignorant of social norms?

Perhaps the offenders can simply leave the key when they next use the pool… no questions asked as to why they were so selfish.

Paul Rust, Surrey

 

 

