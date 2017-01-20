  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Street people need care

  • Surrey, South Surrey, White Rock posted Jan 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Editor:

Why would anyone spend $5 million on street people, Premier Christy Clark, when that money should be spent reopening Riverview?

The street people could be cared for properly.

M. Ames, Surrey

