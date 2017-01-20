  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Perhaps stop at ‘thank you’

  • White Rock posted Jan 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Editor:

Re: White Rock hillside still a focus, Jan. 11.

Mayor Wayne Baldwin’s ‘thank you’ would have been enough. He has once again shown his true colours.

M. Pierpoint-Allen, Surrey

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...