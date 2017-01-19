Further to Mr. David Blacoe’s letter published in your Jan. 13, 2017 issue, I would note the following with respect to the purchase of 1538 Monterey Avenue by the municipality of Oak Bay in mid-2016.

In January 2016, BC Assessment assigned a value of $786,000 to this property. At the time of the municipality’s purchase of this property, its market value would have undoubtedly increased, but it certainly would not have doubled.

In January of this year, BC Assessment valued this property, as of July 1, 2016, at $1,162,000.

Mr. Blacoe does provide a good number of suggestions as to how the taxpayer funds used to purchase this property could otherwise be utilized.

I would like to add one idea, which I set forth in my e-mail response to the recent satisfaction survey by the municipality.

For anyone walking through the community and looking upward, it would be impossible to miss the jumble of electricity and telecommunication wires, splice boxes and other equipment, along with the unsightly poles upon which they hang.

I would suggest that the municipality mandate that any new wiring needs in the community be installed underground and that existing above-ground wiring, in return for a small financial contribution from the municipality, be phased out over a period of, say, five to 10 years with underground facilities.

I appreciate this opportunity to provide my comments.

Les Webber

Oak Bay