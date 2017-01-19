There are a couple of items in your Friday 13 edition I would like to comment on.

1) I loved Neil Cameron’s Opinion piece. Great fun, great work and I look forward to reading more from him. Your paper is a window into the community and I think you guys do a very good job...much appreciated.

2) I’d like to pass along a pat on the back to Myriah Foort, City Finance Manager, her team and all the others (including mayor and council) involved in putting together an award winning city budget. Budgeting is very difficult, especially when you’ve got tax payers breathing down you neck watching where the money is going. We should be proud of the team working on our behalf. It’s easy to criticise, but when they do something as positive as gaining international recognition we should support them with a well deserved “thank you for a job well done.”

Keep up the great work.

Ian C. James