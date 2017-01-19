Editor:

Congratulations are in order for the new Semiahmoo First Nations chief, Harley Chappell (Incoming chief expresses optimism, Jan. 4).

What a wonderful opportunity for him to showcase his leadership skills to the 51 band members living on his reserve.

Wouldn’t it be a mark of true, competent leadership if he could reverse the current situation, if he could treat them fairly like a benevolent father wanting the best for each of them? He could eliminate the squalor, the low morale due to not receiving the finances and aid the band members are entitled to, fix their housing problems, their water problems, their sewer and build up his people into a thriving, happy, content community.

Not an impossible challenge with all the resources available to him. Will he rise to the challenge? He’d have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially respect.

We human beings have an innate longing and appreciation for beauty, truth, justice and responsibility. Hopefully, Chief Chappell can be encouraged to use these longings in wise decision making.

Marlene Penner, Surrey