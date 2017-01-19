- Home
LETTERS: Higher grant would benefit
Editor:
Like everyone else’s, my property evaluation took a mighty hike.
It also went up last year, which brings it to a 60 per cent increase.
Finance Minister Mike de Jong was acting like he’s doing us a favour by raising the ceiling to qualify for the homeowner grant (60-year-old perk may impact election, Jan. 11 column), but better yet why doesn’t he really show he cares by raising the grant amount from a measly $570.
That would benefit us more as we try to dig deeper into our hard earned savings.
Smoke and mirrors!
Patricia Seggie, Surrey
