Editor:

Like everyone else’s, my property evaluation took a mighty hike.

It also went up last year, which brings it to a 60 per cent increase.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong was acting like he’s doing us a favour by raising the ceiling to qualify for the homeowner grant (60-year-old perk may impact election, Jan. 11 column), but better yet why doesn’t he really show he cares by raising the grant amount from a measly $570.

That would benefit us more as we try to dig deeper into our hard earned savings.

Smoke and mirrors!

Patricia Seggie, Surrey