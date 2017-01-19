Editor:

OK, I have finally had it!

Who does Jane Fonda think she is anyhow? We don’t need advice from American movie stars – oh, I know they are important – on how to run Canada.

And besides, we do have a good-looking prime minister. Without cosmetic interference, I might add.

I will be good mannered and not mention her president-elect’s looks.

I always thought ability was more important.

So all I can say, Ms. Fonda, is go drive your car into ‘golden pond,’ because without gas, you won’t be driving it and then pollute the air by hopping onto an airplane.

Gladys Landsiedel, Surrey