Editor: According to the media, Canada could have 50 per cent more millionaires by 2021. So then someone must have been profiting by employing workers on a part time basis, no minimum wage, no benefits, etc.

We have thousands of homeless — like never before — yet we like to sing our praises for bringing in refugees. We can’t provide employment for our own people, how can we be of help to these newcomers? Or is it a case of more part time employees to benefit management.

Politicians should talk to some of these homeless, whom they would rather dismiss as being shiftless. They might be surprised to hear how many have given up because they could not survive on the paltry pay — the insecurity of “would the job be there on the morrow” — yet the landlord must have his rent (exorbitant, no rent control).

What to do? Another for the homeless line. Another dejected victim. Another easy victim for the busy drug dealers on the street.

Isn’t it a bit late to see now many of our country’s young people are opting out of living? We are experiencing some of the undesirable effects of the inequality our political system supports.

They are “toying” with the idea of changing our electoral system. We have had the same for the past 150 years. It has worked so well for the Liberals and Conservatives. Why change it?

M. Simard,

Langley