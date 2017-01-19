I have heard reported that the Royal Roads University property, owned by the Department of National Defence, may possibly be turned over to the First Nations. I do not believe this is right or even possible.

The book Colwood Chronicles by William Silvester contains a copy of the transfer of the lands incorporating Colwood, dated at Fort Victoria on April 29, 1850. It says the lands were bought by James Douglas as agent for the Hudson’s Bay Company, to become “the entire property of the white people for ever.” (No prejudice meant by myself or any other person). The document shows the lands were purchased from the “chiefs and people of the Teechamitsa Tribe.”

Yes, it is true that the Royal Roads property was purchased by the DND for the purpose of training officers and subsequently leased to Royal Roads University. So far so good.

The question is, where did DND get the money to purchase the property in the first place? They got it from the federal government, who got the money from the people of Canada (taxes). It is not up to DND to dispose of the land. It is up to the Government of Canada and the people of Colwood to decide where this should go.

Therefore, I believe it is only reasonable that the property be turned back to the taxpayers and not to any special interest group.

We have Fort Rodd Hill, which was used by the military next to the Royal Roads property, so why not join the two as one historic site? The university would remain on the land and no other development would be possible, as this would be protected.

Please stop this madness. Stop giving not only our heritage away, but also breaking faith with our forefathers.

Dennis Richards

Colwood