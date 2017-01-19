I have worked for more than 20 years in a local complex care facility, and in my opinion, the pending sale of Retirement Concepts care facilities to Chinese real estate investment corporation Anbang is an outcome of the agenda of the B.C. Liberal government.

In 2002, Gordon Campbell’s Liberals paved the way with their Bill 29, turning back pay equity and job security gains of predominately thousands of women working in B.C. hospitals and complex care facilities.

That being said, it does not surprise me that a large Chinese-based corporation sees advantages in gaining what could be a large part of $86 million yearly of B.C. taxpayers’ money.

Being that I’m just considered by some past Liberal MLA as a glorified toilet cleaner, I suppose the money is better in the hands of the Anbang than the wage-earning women of this province.

Kate Beauregard

Parksville