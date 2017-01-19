- Home
Many thanks
A note of appreciation to the kind A&W patron who left a note on my windshield recently to tell me that there was a nail in my left front tire.
I had not noticed it and could have gone merrily on down the freeway and suffered some dire consequences, but for your taking the time and effort to warn me.
Thank you most sincerely.
Valerie Mak
Qualicum Beach
