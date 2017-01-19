January 18 was Weedless Wednesday, the highlight of National Non-Smoking Week. The Canadian Cancer Society encouragedthose who smoke to abstain from smoking for 24 hours. It could end up being the start of something wonderful.

Since helping people quit smoking is a great interest of mine, I would also encourage those who smoke to try and become a nonsmoker for a day. Try a day, what do you have to lose? You have everything to gain. Your body, your wallet, your family/friends even your planet will thank you with amazing results. Since 1999, more than one million Canadians have quit smoking.

Quitting smoking is not easy. Many patients I have helped in the hospital’s smoking cessation clinic have told me that quitting smoking was like giving up their “best friend.”

This is merely the illusion of tobacco addiction distorting reality because what “best friend” would take your hard earned money and shorten your life (on average a smoker lives 10 years less than a nonsmoker). This “best friend” turns out to be your worst enemy.

Just remember that there is the free 24-hour smokers’ helpline called Quit Now at 1-877-455-2233 or www.quitnow.ca. All of these community resources are at our clinic’s website at www.CISIC.ca (which includes the free Quit Quitting movie).

May everyone have a healthy, happy 2017.

Dr. Derek Poteryko

Medical Director of Community Health Nanaimo

UBC Family Medicine Program

Nanaimo