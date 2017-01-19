I live in the French Creek area which comes under RDN jurisdiction.

I have had alder trees removed from my roadside property because of rotting and their tendency to break in high winds.

Those on RDN lands are subject to the possibility of falling into the road or across our power line. I have made repeated attempts to have these trees assessed as to their danger and removed by the provincial highways department, whose responsibility this is.

I cannot even get the courtesy of a reply. They are also responsible for the upkeep and sanding of our roads, which is almost non-existent until one crosses into the Parksville area.

Eric Burt

French Creek