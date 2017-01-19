On Friday, Jan. 13, the air was heavy with smoke and the smell of burned slash in the Chartwell area. You could actually see the pall of smoke hanging in the air.

How is it that in this day and age of strict anti-pollution regulations for vehicles we are still allowing this antiquated practice of slash burning?

I own a VW “clean” diesel which emits virtually no CO2 but up to 40 times the EPA mandated allowable nitrogen oxides.

VW has just been fined $4.3 billion U.S. for this, but yet farmers and property owners are allowed to pollute the air for thousands of residents when they burn their slash piles.

We are living in a world of double standards when a car manufacturer must adhere to strict EPA air quality standards, but if one goes outside they can barely breathe the smoke-filled air in their own neighbourhood.

Let’s put an end to slash burning and/or fine the violators.

Art Prufer

Qualicum Beach