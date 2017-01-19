  • Connect with Us

Letters

Ask yourself

  • Parksville posted Jan 19, 2017 at 9:00 AM

To those who want to decide whether an apparent drug addict should get treatment or not …

Please ask yourself some questions:

• Could you tell if someone is actually an addict or are you going by looks alone?

• Could you tell if this was their first overdose and thereby decide whether they should get help?

• Could you tell if the person was having a bad reaction to needed medication?

• Could you tell if someone had taken an accidental overdose of regular medication?

• Could you tell the difference between a diabetic having an severe blood sugar problem and someone who is actually drunk?

• Would you be willing to make the decision as to who lives and dies based on possibly inaccurate or incomplete information, if at all?

• Would you be willing to put that burden on someone else?

• Do you realize it could happen to you?

As someone who has been there and done that, I am incredibly grateful that no one decided to not help after the first time. I wouldn’t be here now making a difference in the lives of others and being incredibly grateful for having been given those extra chances.

I didn’t set out to have these problems, but it happened, and I feel incredibly blessed because of it.

Remember: “There but for the grace of God go I!”

Jan Korvemaker

Parksville

