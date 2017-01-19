- Home
LETTER: My retirement as MLA only means time for a new adventure
The Editor,
As many of you may have already heard, I have announced that this term will be my last term serving as your MLA.
In light of my husband’s serious illness, I have decided to devote more time to my family.
I want to thank everyone who’s called, tweeted, emailed and messaged me. The decision to not run again in the upcoming election was incredibly tough, but I know in my heart it is the right one.
Representing the people of Surrey-Green Timbers for over the past 20 years has been unbelievably rewarding.
I love the people in our community and I look back at my time serving the residents of Surrey fondly.
A huge thank you goes out to every volunteer, staff member, friend and colleague who has supported me throughout this amazing journey. I owe a debt of gratitude to the all of you who have contributed to my success as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.
While my time as an elected official might be drawing to a close, I still remain committed to making this province a better place for every single one of its residents.
Retirement only means it’s time for a new adventure, and I am looking forward to what this next chapter brings for John and I.
Sue Hammell, MLA, Surrey-Green Timbers