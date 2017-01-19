The Editor,

As many of you may have already heard, I have announced that this term will be my last term serving as your MLA.

In light of my husband’s serious illness, I have decided to devote more time to my family.

I want to thank everyone who’s called, tweeted, emailed and messaged me. The decision to not run again in the upcoming election was incredibly tough, but I know in my heart it is the right one.

SEE ALSO: We wish Surrey MLA Sue Hammell the best of luck

Representing the people of Surrey-Green Timbers for over the past 20 years has been unbelievably rewarding.

I love the people in our community and I look back at my time serving the residents of Surrey fondly.

A huge thank you goes out to every volunteer, staff member, friend and colleague who has supported me throughout this amazing journey. I owe a debt of gratitude to the all of you who have contributed to my success as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

While my time as an elected official might be drawing to a close, I still remain committed to making this province a better place for every single one of its residents.

Retirement only means it’s time for a new adventure, and I am looking forward to what this next chapter brings for John and I.

Sue Hammell, MLA, Surrey-Green Timbers