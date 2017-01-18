Dear Editor,

Besides our planet (and any world class credibility that Canada could have claimed as an environmentally responsible, planetary-leading stewardship role-model) I don’t know what Christy Clark and her cohorts at Kinder Morgan have been smoking backstage in the green room at the legislative assembly. Or worse, what they think we, the people, (who hired her in the first place) have been burning in our tiny little overpriced “man” caves.

But clearly something got lost in somebody’s smoke and full-length mirrors. Starting with their mathematics.

First off, why would they defy the wishes of two thirds of our B.C. citizens who are adamantly or passively opposed to the Trans-Mountain pipeline? Or bite her bigger boss in the butt and blame it on said feds for allegedly basing their decision to brainlessly approve it “based on science.”

Hello, how stupid do they think we are? Actual Ph.D. bona-fide scientists worldwide agree that human activity is causing global warming. This is the science, and the math? That’s where it gets back to funnier, except the only ones laughing at us are her friends from Texas, all the way to the bank.

Some are actually touting the virtues of her incredible accomplishment of successfully extorting from these same cronies, and this is very amusing, “Up to” 1 billion dollars over the next 20 years for this “green communities fund” which will allegedly be “available to community groups for protecting and enhancing the environment.” Ok. LOL.

Let’s go with her big number, $50 million a year for the next 20. In our gorgeous pristine province made of god’s idea of money where 4.63 million of us reside with our god-given and now thoroughly threatened right to clean water and breathable air, that amounts to just about $10.80 per person, per year. The ipso-facto equivalent to one pound of overpriced hamburger or a third rate steak, two days before the best before date.

Coincidentally, on an earth human life supporting time continuum scale, precariously comparable to where our planet has been for 150 years. Since we have done more to destroy it since fossil fuels than all of human history combined.

Then if you factor in the 2.86 million registered light motor vehicles in B.C., the feeder fish on the front lines of supporting such hypocrisy, this amounts to just under 21 cents a week, or three cents a day. Coincidentally just about the exact price fluctuation of a litre of gas on any given one, especially payday.

And when you multiply it back up to how many litres they buy per week or year, the number goes exponential pretty quick. And that is just one segment of what diluted bitumen means to B.C.

Then we get to the $150 million to double spill response. Gee considering that tanker traffic, and the inherent risks, will increase seven fold, it doesn’t even come close to mathematically sound insurance policy there either. When did two equal seven?

Besides, that is akin to congratulating any motorist for paying their car insurance. Or charging the same rates for a Ferrari as a Fiero. It comes with the privilege, not a right.

And then we have the “unlimited spill liability fund.” That’s great but I bet if you asked anyone on the shores of Kalamazoo, Michigan, or a fisherman from the Gulf of Mexico how much they got, or may ever get paid, and I don’t mean posthumously, this whole thing becomes even more pathetic.

These people instantly and irreversibly lost their livelihood and property values. And even if they got paid in full in 30 days, it would never cover what the rest of their life enjoyment of those investments could have meant to them.

Especially when the oil industry standard for a successful cleanup is a paltry 15 per cent. That means the rest will be leaching out on our useless beaches, boat bottoms and food supply for anyone’s lifetime. And no amount of man-made plastic money can pay me for that. Clearly somebody needs to make an appointment with a new spin doctor, the current one spun a bearing.

But no matter how safe LOL the tankers and pipelines are, LOL again, lost among all the arguments is the fact that artificially supporting our dollar value after free trade sold off our middle-class jobs and children’s future to one of the main countries undermining the entire thing is not even funny anymore. They are running around in gas masks over there already. How responsible is that for these new-found punch-drunk vulture capitalists. We need to cut this trade imbalance off if it isn’t too late already. Not increase our contribution to this delinquency. Clearly we have not learned from our own mistakes and empty factories. And these efforts are nothing more than a drop of acid rain in a tailing pond.

And finally, when even Ian Anderson, the president of Kinder Morgan, admits he isn’t smart enough to argue anything regarding climate change, you got to wonder who was thinking what in that hazy backstage room. Clearly nothing about job security. For the middle-class or them.

But not to worry Ms. Clark, the only done deal here is your day job, so you can start on your resume now, the post truth of your legacy is that somebody in the private sector might still offer you a gig after the next vote. But not in accounting. Maybe something in radio…

Because in the words of Donald Trump. You’re fired! And he’s hired. This is gonna be good.

Danny “Hurricane” Halmo, Langley