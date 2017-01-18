Dear editor,

Len Paulovich (Jury still out on global warming, Jan. 17 letter) makes a very good point that CO2 enhances growth of vegetation in greenhouses. We could take that one step further and note that all vegetative life on Earth (including oceans) is derived from CO2. All animal life is dependent on vegetative life at some level. That is why “organic” is applied to the chemistry of carbon. No CO2 means no life on Earth.

For a more detailed explanation of this phenomenon, Google Patrick Moore CO2 GWPF.

The notion that twittering politicians and morally superior eco-activists are going to alter the action of El Nino, the sun’s irradiance (sunspot) cycles, the Milankovitch cycles or the tectonic flow of continents by shutting down the key sources of our prosperity doesn’t seem like a very wise course.

Dick Robertson

Comox