Dear editor,

I would like to send a huge thank you to all my newspaper customers on Mansfield Drive, Cliffe Avenue, 31st, 21st, 26th, Piercy, Stewart and Fitzgerald Avenue.

It has been a lot of fun delivering to some of the best customers in the Valley. A special thanks to all my four-pawed friends and their “stories” and to Lola, the tree makes you look simply stunning!

Thank you for all the gifts, goodies, cards and tokens of appreciation. I hope that you all have only the best in 2017 and I look forward to another year with all of you. And we would be lost without all that (Record circulation manager) Terry Marshall does to keep the carriers going, thank you Terry!

Bev Smit

Courtenay