I agree with R.W Jones, 100 per cent. Sidney doesn’t need a 10 million dollar firehall. Has this council gone crazy? What next, a new municipal hall? A new police station?

At the very least build one building to house everything. Sidney is a small town and council should be spending more time planning for housing, jobs, infrastructure repairs and the Washington ferry site needs cleaning up.

Once these people get in office they spend the public money like there is no end to it, like the council before them that didn’t listen to the public.

These guys gotta go.

L. Joyce, Sidney