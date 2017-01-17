Dear editor,

Re: recycled stormwater.

I have to shake my head. Just where do you think all the melted snow ends up that falls on the city of Courtenay’s oily and salted streets, sidewalks and paved driveways? Where all the rainfall? Yup, it ends up in the ocean, what a surprise. So don’t go blaming the city for getting rid of it the easiest way by dumping in the river. It ALL ends up there anyway, and always has, just not so obvious. If you cared, you’d want it gotten rid of with the least amount of fuel burned driving it around the Valley. So better yet, just let it melt where it is on the side of the road. We don’t get a lot of snow so this is a small thing. Now about all that rain with oil in it...

Mike Rogers

Royston