I see a fight or flight culture when looking at the circumstances surrounding housing. City regulators are ignoring human rights, putting pressure on people who live in unlivable environments and encourage them to put trust into the façade of justice through arbitration or move.

I recall before an election MLA offices or candidates dedicated support to responsible tenants when dealing with problem tenants. I have not seen this obvious and critical step towards finding balance and safety for those contributing to a healthy community.

This system is forcing many out of the city limits and in some cases we see it in the tent cities, etc. Those who are running the show gain quite a bit from owning multiple properties, rationing housing access to a few, controlling the market this way so that their property values go way up. Rental markets are so aggressively competitive that I’ve been told “don’t dare give notice to find better accommodations – stay, no matter how bad it gets”…

I believe it was 2010 when I tried to fight for my rights via arbitration and human rights tribunal, to find that the bias that supports corporations and landlords creates obstacles for tenants through the process.

Safety regulations via tobacco control don’t assist tenants being poisoned by unclean air. [The preferred option is] to hand out stickers instead of ensuring that toxic environments don’t exist and persist.

Arbitration extended the crisis over several months, refusing evidence and concern for ongoing damage to health and ongoing abuse. When a human rights tribunal accepted my case, they then refused it after receiving requested evidence.

When I complained about a conflict of interest regarding emergency shelter with the same landlord after an ordered eviction - the government stated “if you don’t like it sleep in the streets.”

The lack of options and lumping many into high density buildings may cause problems.

I propose that we need options for those that can manage themselves better and may just need some encouragement and a safe environment for healing, empowering productivity like making crafts and other products or services benefiting community.

I believe that Saanich could be a good municipality for a project like this. A common area for residence as well as community building is much better than high density. The space could be used for fundraising, or rented out for a yoga class or a market.

Terry Hamelin

Victoria