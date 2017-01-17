Re: the story on page one of the Jan. 12 paper, regarding pinning the tree to the shore so it doesn’t drift away.

If the government does not want to secure the tree to the shore, it should be cut up and gotten rid of because if it ends up back in the ocean there is a real possibility a boater will run over it and that could very well be fatal for the operator and or the passengers.

So I suggest that there is a larger concern than preserving a log on the beach.

Jeff Cain

Qualicum Beach