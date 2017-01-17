Is capitalism struggling under the weight of its own success? The following stats are broadly available from government sources.

• one out of 10 of all Canadians are employed by the public sector, providing various governmental services.

• of the 50 per cent of Canadians that are working, including those that work for themselves, one in five, or 20 per cent are employed in the public sector.

• In general, public sector employees are fortunate to be paid considerably more than their private sector counterparts.

• Employees for the public sector often retire earlier than their private sector counterparts.

• Job security is far better in the public sector.

• Better benefits accrue to the public sector including retirement, medical and leave benefits.

The 33 per cent of Canadians working in the private sector are supporting the system that provides for themselves and the other 67 per cent of us.

When I was young, my father, who worked in the restaurant industry all his life, told me, “son, get yourself a government job.” I didn’t listen, and it’s taken me 65 years to realize he was correct.

Wayne Neville

French Creek