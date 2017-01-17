To the writer of the article complaining of older workers, it is against the law in Canada to discriminate against a person because of their age.

As for the lack of entry-level jobs, the jobs that many mature workers hold are certainly not entry level, particularly in the area of the trades instruction.

What we do is pass along our hard-won skills, attitudes and work ethic to students who want the skills to land a good paying job.

Not everyone has a comfortable retirement. The causes are many — family breakup and division of assets, health problems which cut working days short, etc.

We “older workers” are still contributing to our communities through our taxes and supporting family members who are in need.

Perhaps it is the letter writer who needs a new hobby.

Lester Brown

Parksville