To the editor:

I read with interest Pastor Tim Schroeder’s article in the [local media] on Jan. 8, 2017. Much can be gained by wise words in this article. Words that should be read and reread many times by all members of the West Kelowna city council.

I will quote that part of the article.

“Every group has the power to derail any leader by choosing where they place their focus. Like it or not, or realize it or not, that axiom applies to us. As a community, the success or failure of our leaders has direct and profound impact on us. It is also profoundly impacted by us. We can help with their success or we can actively participate in their failure.”

I can only wish, that all of council reads and understands this important factor.

David W. Kuhn, West Kelowna