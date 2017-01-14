To the editor:

I am writing on behalf of myself and my business partner, Joe Huber, CEO of Prestige Hotels and Resorts, to provide strong support for the proposal by Tourism Kelowna for the new visitor centre. As long-time residents and hospitality business owners in Kelowna, this move to a location that will be at the heart of where tourists and customers spend time will be a tremendous benefit. As we also own hotel and resort businesses in other communities in British Columbia, we have noted the trend to have visitor centres located in the heart of the cities and towns, and believe that this proposed location is good for Kelowna.

I was so impressed with the planning and strategic thought that has gone into the project. Tourism Kelowna has reacted in a positive manner to ongoing public input on this project over the past several years. I firmly believe that this location will serve as a visitor centre concept and location like no other in our province. It will be beautiful and welcoming, and provide significant support for the tourism industry which is key to our beautiful city as a world class destination. It will further serve to entice residents back to our downtown waterfront and enjoy a public gathering venue that currently doesn’t exist in the parking lot of the Queensway jetty.

Terry Schneider, Kelowna