LETTER: Thanks to road crews
I would like to thank the road crews in Abbotsford, and the girl who deals with the scheduling, for the prompt action to my request to salt and sand Winfield Drive in Abbotsford and also for the overall work that they carried out under extreme and difficult conditions.
Thank you.
Jennie Hasselback
