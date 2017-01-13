Editor:

As a young married couple with two children in the ’70s, according to the banks we could not afford the first or second home we bought.

But through being very frugal and careful, we were able to eventually pay off our 12½ per cent mortgage, in addition to give our two boys a good upbringing.

As a taxpayer, retiree and BC Liberal voter, I feel completely insulted by Premier Christy Clark’s $37,500 vote-buying action (B.C. to offer interest-free loans up to $37,500 to first-time homebuyers, Dec. 15 www.peacearchnews.com), to say nothing about perhaps putting young buyers in financial jeopardy.

Gray Amphlett, Surrey