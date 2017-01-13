  • Connect with Us

LETTERS: Seek winter instruction

Editor:

Re: A chilling time to learn to drive, Jan. 4 letters.

As a new driver in a very mild weather area, like so many other drivers, the letter writer learned to drive on clear roads! For those of us coming from other ‘winter’ provinces, we are not seeing a big issue with this small taste of winter.

There is extra training that is available to become a safe winter driver. The secret is to look into what kind of experience the instructors draw their expertise on.

Or you can look into an alternate type of driver training, which is delivered by highly experienced driving coaches. The only thing with this approach is that this is a private company, not covered by the regular system – thus more expensive.

The end result is for all the drivers to be not only comfortable but safe and understand how to control your vehicle, no matter how long you have been driving.

Stephane Fournier, Surrey

 

 

