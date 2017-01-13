Editor:

I notice that Peace Arch News is looking for carriers. They also comment on walking as a contribution to better health.

My late-husband Lawrence and I retired in 1988. It occurred to us that walking and being out in the fresh air would be of benefit health wise as well as contribute a bit of ‘mad money’ to our budget.

After toying with the idea, we decided to apply for a route in our home area, Ocean Park. It allowed us to make new friends with many of our new neighbours as an added perk. We performed the task of delivering the Peace Arch News to our neighbours with much pleasure because we knew they were happy to receive their community paper keeping them up to date on local events etc.

After l4 years, we decided to re-retire as we were pushing 80 years. All this was a wonderful experience and a small part of a wonderful life.

M. Downey, Surrey