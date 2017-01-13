- Home
Fine the homeowner
Re: Vince Lasch’s letter about sidewalks not being cleared.
I have seen this everywhere as well. However, it is not the city’s responsibility to clear sidewalks. It is the homeowner’s responsibility.
I think the city should be going around and fining the homeowners who do not shovel their sidewalks in front of their properties. Maybe that will spark some action in people.
Then the money from fines can go back into street snow removal for next year.
Sarah Reid
Cloverdale
