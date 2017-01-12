HEROES & ZEROS – To the staff of Associated Tire: I want to say thank you so much for getting me back on the road. But most of all, I want to say thank you for not treating me like an old woman who knows nothing about cars. Which is exactly what happened at a larger tire company who had my van for a week and did not do any of the work, not even the tires got put on. Lots of Zeros to them. I may be an older lady – 67 – with a handicap tag and an older van. But I held my class one licence with air for 25 years. I am also an ex-racer and demolition driver. I have my class 6 as well. I do believe I know a thing of two about vehicles. So, please visualize the most beautiful bouquet of flowers for the staff at Associated Tire. You are the Heroes. – Loretta Lynch

HEROES – Linda Spooner and the Storm team. They have gone above and beyond to make the Residents of New Horizons feel welcome and at home. This was the residents’ first Storm Game and because of the great Hospitality, it was a great success! Thank you, from the Residents and staff at New Horizons. – Arlou Harris, Administrative Assistant, New Horizons community of Care

HEROES – Thank You to the heroes in our community that supported the volunteers of the Campbell River Hospital at the Annual Christmas Appreciation. Bundles of roses to Tremain Media and Jenn O for emceeing our event; and the Graffiti Acapella for the beautiful music. Thanks also to local businesses for generous donations of gift baskets from Thrifty Foods, Quality Foods, Save On Foods, Starbucks, Stonehouse Teas and Broadstreet Properties. A special thanks to our MLA, Claire Trevena for sharing an inspiring speech about the importance of volunteering in Campbell River and our province, and Derrick Harvey, Canadian Red Cross Disaster Management volunteer for sharing volunteer stories from his life. A wonderful evening was enjoyed by all. – Carmen Christiansen, Manager of Volunteer Resources, Campbell River Hospital.