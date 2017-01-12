- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Letter: Now is not the time for a half billion dollar birthday bash
Editor: Canada’s federal debt is $636,000,000 and rising.
So what’s another half billion dollars for a birthday party for Canada on July 1 this year.
Canada has about 30,000 homeless people.
Dividing the half billion price tag for the birthday party gives $16,666 per homeless person. That would build shelters for a lot of Canadians. Our tax dollars would be much better spent.
Carol Nash,
Langley
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.