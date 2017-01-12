Editor: Canada’s federal debt is $636,000,000 and rising.

So what’s another half billion dollars for a birthday party for Canada on July 1 this year.

Canada has about 30,000 homeless people.

Dividing the half billion price tag for the birthday party gives $16,666 per homeless person. That would build shelters for a lot of Canadians. Our tax dollars would be much better spent.

Carol Nash,

Langley