To the editor:

I wish to respond to your Letter of the Week posted by Gord Hotchkiss.

He makes some valid points from a designer’s point of view. Clustering of tourism services and attractions is a sound approach. Where this writer’s point is misleading is to why both Tourism Vancouver and Tourism Victoria’s location is on the waterfront.

Theirs is a totally different need than Kelowna’s. Vancouver and Victoria focus on international visitors and city wide conferences. Both of these market segments focus on filling their convention centers. They are therefore located in the heart of the hotel, business and retail centers.

If this is Mr. Hotchkiss’s reasoning then the Kelowna Visitor Centre should be located in a facility very close to the conference center and major hotels, not on a beachfront far from meeting and conference venues.

S. Watson, Kelowna