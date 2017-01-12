To the editor:

I like to read the odd (not too many) letter supporting the construction of a tourist centre on the waterfront to perhaps see a compelling reason for occupying such valuable space.

Unfortunately Mr. Gord Hotchkiss’ letter again did not provide the justification, and I would like to address the two points he made.

When he says they want to create an area that draws people, and create a natural environment for enjoyment, he is describing what we have now (and should enhance with a little more green space), and precisely why Tourism Kelowna wants to obtrusively impose themselves there.

And I think it is a stretch to suggest that a large business structure fits the definition for successful public space. Then why not a strip mall?

He mentions what is working worldwide. I have gone to more than 50 cities of all sizes on Google Earth and not one has a stand alone structure either on the waterfront or dropped into the middle of the most popular tourist site. They are street locations.

We should stick with the president of Tourism Kelowna’s first city comparison, Portland, Oregon, when she was talking up this new site. There is actually no building on their linear waterfront park and the visitors centre is five blocks away. We’d be fine with that.

Don Henderson, Kelowna