To the editor:

I must add my opposition to the site proposed for a new tourist centre. It should never be built on our precious lakeshore. As has been said before our generation must preserve such valued lake access for those to come.

At a recent council meeting it was claimed that very few letters of opposition had been received.

I believe eight letters was the number quoted. This claim deviously ignores the many, many passionate letters to the editor protesting the location wanted by the tourist board. As our city representatives, you must surely read the local newspapers. It is our hope that you will give them your earnest attention and truly represent the people by listening and acting upon the messages you receive.

It is also hoped that members of the tourist board will realize what a hornets’ nest they have created by attempting to claim this site for themselves and, perhaps, come down to earth by revising their expectations.

Please do not ignore the outcry this issue has caused.

Yours truly,

Mary Blumer, Kelowna