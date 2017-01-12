The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation truly appreciates the growing community support for naming Penticton Regional Hospital’s new patient care tower after local businessman David Kampe.

We, too, would like to see his name on the building and hope an agreement can be reached between Interior Health and Mr. Kampe.

The medical foundation recognizes the tremendous support the hospital has received from Mr. Kampe in recent years, beginning with his 2011 donation of a $1.5-million parcel of land at Industrial Avenue and Camrose Street, followed by his $2-million donation in 2015 towards our $20-million campaign to provide the medical equipment for the new tower, and his $3-million gift for a permanent MRI machine announced last year.

Meanwhile, our PRH campaign has now topped the $13-million mark after an incredibly generous response from residents throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen to our annual Christmas fundraising appeal.

This certainly reflects how much people value top quality health care in our region.

Carey Bornn, executive director,

SOS Medical Foundation