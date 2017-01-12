To the residents of the South Okanagan, since the fire department in Penticton is looking for financial help from the Municipality of Summerland for a new rescue boat for Lake Okanagan, might I suggest that they approach Fortis for the remainder of the money needed.

My home of many years is heated by an electric forced-air furnace which kicks in when the outside temperature is below -8 C. Above that, a heat pump takes care of the heating.

In addition, we have a wood fireplace that was used frequently during the month of December. To top that off we recently installed a 16-panel photo-voltaic (solar panel) system that produced a few KWH’s during the month.

Our utility bill came to few dollars short of $700. I can’t wait to see what the charges will be for January, which is frequently colder.

In all the years we have lived here our bill has never been over $450.

I understand there was a recent overall raise in rates, but this is ridiculous!

Frank Martens

Summerland