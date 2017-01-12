Over the last month we have had a colder, snowier winter than remembered in a long time.

Thank you to all the snow crews that have kept our cities streets and sidewalks clear of snow.

Not everyone appreciates what snow crews endure to keep up with the winter wonderland.

Most snow removal staff are on the streets starting work at 4 a.m.; some earlier. They endure the cold and wind not quitting until the last sidewalk is clear of snow. After a meal and a nap they are out there again during continuous snow days.

We have had eight snow sessions so far and some of clients have had to have almost double that many visits to keep control of the snow.

There’s more to come next week.

Thank you to the city staff, snow removal companies, and thank you to my snow removal staff who get up early, work hard and take pride in their work.