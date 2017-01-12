As I sit back, and watch all the letters, protests and almost 10,000 signatures against commercialization of any part of Skaha Park, these are my thoughts.

With all that dissension that the voters of Penticton have shown, I have to ask myself as any person with half-a-brain would realize; nobody wants Trio to have any part of Skaha Lake marina or the park.

Then as any sane person I question myself: what pot of gold is at the end of this debacle going on? What’s in it for the present council and mayor, and mayor’s and councillor’s past?

Certainly it is not for the everyday present or future residents of Penticton.

This mayor and council is not acting on behalf of it’s citizens.

Cheryl Jansen

Penticton