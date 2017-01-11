Letters to the editor can be sent to editor@langleyadvance.com.

Dear Editor,

I wanted to offer my support to Win Bromley who wrote in Thursday’s paper [Trump win offers a lesson to all politicians, Jan. 5, Langley Advance].

It’s refreshing to see that there are a few people who see the light. I, too, cannot believe all the folks who won’t speak the truth for fear of what others think and will say. So we sit back in silence and allow the most horrendous things to happen for fear of hurting the feelings of the one who inflicts the wounds.

We need to all wake up and speak the truth. The truth is the only way to freedom from this politically correct business. We are letting them win by bending to their demands of silence.

Let’s speak while we still can.

Lois Hooks, Langley